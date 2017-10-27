Uh-oh...

Amanda Holden just made kind of a big mistake on This Morning this week…

When interviewing Britain’s first official astronaut Tim Peake, Amanda had something on her mind: ‘A question I would like to ask, and I don’t know whether you’d be allowed to answer it really because it might be a naughty thing, is when you went to the moon, did you take a piece of the moon and bring it back home with you?’

Erm…

The last human to set foot on the moon was Eugene Cernan 45 years ago in 1972. Yep. Awkward.

But luckily Major Peake – who spent six months on board the International Space Station last year – handled the blunder like a total gentleman, simply replying: ‘So I wasn’t on the moon, I was on the space station.’

Need a pedicure? Head into space like @astro_timpeake! 🚀 #space #astronaut #pedicure #thismorning A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning) on Oct 26, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

‘So there was nothing floating about that you could steal?’ Amanda asked, before the 45-year-old astronaut attempted to save to situation: ‘There was a brilliant question from a young lad who said ‘did you bring back any souvenirs from the Space Station?’ I thought what a wonderful idea if we go there and bring something back. Everything is strictly controlled.’

A pretty toe-curling moment, to say the least.

More: Ferne McCann To ‘Return’ To This Morning To Give Pregnancy Update

And viewers seemed to find the mishap pretty funny, and shocking…

Had an #amazing week on @thismorning with @benshephardofficial my fav blonde moment was when I asked @astro_timpeake if he’d nicked a piece of moon 🌑 as a momento #doh 😂😂 #whocares #bloodyfunny A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on Oct 26, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘Amanda Holden just asked Tim Peake if he “brought back a piece of the moon”….seriously, not as a joke!’ one bewildered fan tweeted, while another wrote: ‘Just found out Amanda Holden asked Tim Peake if he brought any rock back when he stopped off at the Moon. This has made my day.’

See: We’ve Got Big News About Holly Willoughby’s Role On This Morning

‘Did Amanda Holden really just ask Tim Peake if he brought some of the moon back with him after he landed on it?’ asked a third, as a fourth similarly shared: ‘Did Amanda Holden REALLY just ask Tim Peake if he brought a piece of the Moon back? What Planet has she been on? # researchfail @thismorning’

So yes, it may have been a bit of a #fail for our lovely Amanda, but she’s only human, eh?