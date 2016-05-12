This Morning Sparks A Conversation Around Revenge Porn

Revenge porn is a topic that doesn’t come without an emotional reaction. And that’s certainly what happened when victims of the crime shared their stories during ITV’s This Morning yesterday.

Nikki Elliott, Charley Hough and Charlotte White, who are all in their early 20s, each had images of themselves posted on violent pornography websites by the same man. Shockingly, the culprit was let off with just a caution, something that – understandably – has left them feeling quite distressed.

The man in question stole some pictures from their social media profiles before sharing them online. In a disturbing twist, he even encouraged people to rape one of them, telling them that ‘she deserves it’.





The three women appeared on This Morning to share their stories. Charley told presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: ‘He’s always been really kind and loving and texting me saying, “I miss you and I love you and I can’t wait to see you.”‘

So, she explained, when the incident happened, she struggled to wrap her head around it. ‘At first I didn’t quite believe it and I thought it had been blown out of proportion,’ she explained.

Charley described the comments written on her pictures as ‘vulgar’, before adding that her mum is ‘distraught’.

After the women made complaints, the suspect was arrested by police. But the officers decided NOT to prosecute him after he confessed to the offences and showed remorse.

He was cautioned for one offence of revenge porn and three counts of sending abusive messages. Charley says that she’s ‘honestly disgusted with the police.’





Nikki, 25, agreed. ‘It’s outrageous they let him go,’ she said during her ITV interview.

Social media was quick to join the conversation, with many showing outrage at the topic.

One blasted: ‘#ThisMorning #OnlineAbuse revenge porn? More like incitement to sexual violence, deserving a custodial sentence!!’

Another branded it ‘just sickening’, whilst another said, ‘this is violence against women, power and control. It must be stopped.’

Revenge porn has been a very topical issue over the past year, with the government vowing to do something about it.

It has been made a criminal offence, and those convicted of distributing a private sexual image of someone without their consent can now face up to two years in prison.

What makes things even more damaging for the victim is that, with the nature of the internet, it can be hard – if not impossible – for images to be deleted once shared. Worryingly, out of 149 reported cases over a span of two and a half years, which first sparked the clampdown, only six led to prosecutions.

Hopefully, with the conversation spreading, this worrying trend will stop.