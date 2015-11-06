19 Things Every Noughties Schoolgirl Will Remember
1) Shopping at Jane Norman purely to get hold of one of their bags
Oh hello, snazzy gym kit holder.
2) Deliberately ripping the sleeves of your jumper to create a handy thumb slot
Comfy and rock’n’roll. Your mum didn’t agree.
3) Being too excited to get home from school and watch Neighbours
You probably cried for about three weeks after Stingray died.
4) Using concealer as lipstick
The ultimate 2-in-1.
5) Thanks to Ink Erasers, your books being full of weird furry holes
But you were still amazed by their magic.
6) Non-uniform days basically being a chance to prove you were Paris Hilton
You couldn’t wait to get your Ugg boots and circle belt on.
7) Having to deal with the battery in your CD Walkman dying on your way to school
And Big Brovaz’ Nu Flow skipping when your bus hit a speed bump.
8) Saying goodbye to your mates at the end of the day only to speak to them approximately 20 minutes later on MSN
Until your dad needed the phone line, anyway.
9) Spending your time before dinner working out the most flattering webcam angles
Essential when trying to impress your MSN crush.
10) Never being able to decide which gel pen to use
Colour? Glitter? Smelly? And what was the point of the yellow one when you only ever used white paper?
11) Constantly rolling up your skirt to impress the sixth form boys
…and getting so annoyed when it rolled back down.
12) Gelling back your super-tight ponytail and feeling like a supermodel
Leaving two thin tendrils around your face totally completed the look.
13) The pain of not owning a Nokia 3310
You’d have to beg your friends to let you play Snake on theirs.
14) Catching up in your form room about last night’s Big Brother/Pop Idol/The OC
Were you team Will or Gareth?
15) Screaming at your mum when she ironed over your Tammy Girl tops
The trauma of seeing your ‘Babes With Attitude’ logo melting into goo :(.
16) Being told off for having your thong or hoop earrings on display
Those teachers just didn’t understand how much of a fashionista you were.
17) Spraying your So…? perfume absolutely everywhere after netball lessons
Cheers, Superdrug.
18) Being terrified of seeing your friends the day after you’d changed your MySpace top 5
It could lead to ultimate war.
19) Having to delete all the files on your floppy disk because it was full
All two of them.