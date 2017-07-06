These Celebs Reveal Their Hilarious First Kiss Stories

Happy International Kissing Day! Even celebrities aren’t immune to a cringe-worthy smooch…

In association with Pearl Drops

Your first kiss is usually a bit of a traumatic experience. Too much tongue, a lot of saliva and far too many awkward moments. But, we do love a good first kiss story. To celebrate International Kissing Day, we’ve rounded up our favourite celebrity first kiss tales and FYI Miley Cyrus features A LOT…

Zayn Malik

‘Mine was when I was 13. I was really short and she was really tall, so I had to put a brick against the wall and stand on it to reach her face.’

Rihanna

‘My first kiss was in high school and it was the worst thing, ever. He pretty much dumped his entire saliva glands into my mouth. It traumatised me. I didn’t kiss for, like, ever.’

Nick Jonas

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

‘The first person I kissed was Miley Cyrus and I kissed her outside California Pizza Kitchen in Hollywood. Very romantic. I’d just had a pizza that had onions all over it, I’m sure that my breath smelled terrible.’

Justin Bieber

‘It was kinda awkward. I was, like, 11 or 12. And I was on a snow hill and it was late and we were all cold and I was with this girl, and we were together, and then I kissed her. It was really awkward.’

Louis Tomlinson

‘I was 11. It was in my backyard because I was locked out of the house!’

Taylor Swift

‘I was one of the last of my friends to ever kiss a guy. It wasn’t a bad kiss. I think it was cute. We ended up dating for a year!’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Ed Sheeran

‘My first kiss with tongues was probably like everyone’s first kiss with tongues. I think if you watched a lot of One Tree Hill or The OC your first kiss with tongues would probably be on point because you’d studied it, but I hadn’t seen any of those programs.’

Tyler Posey

‘Miley Cyrus was my first kiss and girlfriend. We dated for two years and broke up when we were 11. I saw her three years later on TV, and freaked out!’