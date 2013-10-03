The Voice Judges Take Their Swivel Seats For Series 3

The Voice UK‘s exciting new batch of popstar judges have parked their bottoms on BBC1‘s powerful red seats ahead of the new series.

Newbies Kylie Minogue and Kaiserchief frontman Ricky Wilson have seat-swiped Jessie J and The Script’s Danny O’Donoghue to join two of the original judges, lady-lover Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am, for the third round of chair spinning and spine-tingling singing.

The show’s official Twitter account treated us to a sneak peek of the judges practising their best ‘I want you’ grins and buzzer-bashing techniques, writing: “#TheVoiceUK’s new awesome foursome, @Rickontour, @RealSirTomJones, @kylieminogue and @iamwill in their chairs…” alongside a photo of the latest star-studded line-up.

Team bonding’s also been on the agenda for new BBC batch as the judges were spotted enjoying dinner together at The Smoke Bar in Manchester on Monday night.

And we reckon with hunky dad Marvin Humes thrown into the mix for good measure, it won’t be long before the awesome foursome take him under their wing to become one mega gang. Roll on Series 3 – we can’t wait!

By Claire Blackmore

