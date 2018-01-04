Everything You Need To Know About The Voice 2018

The first week back at work is almost over and there’s one thing to look forward to – the return of The Voice...

The show kicks off with the blind auditions, with Emma Willis hosting and will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Sir Tom Jones all returning as coaches. This year, newby Olly Murs will also take a seat on the turning chairs. Here’s everything you need to know…

Olly smashes it…

He’s come a long way from his days presenting The X Factor in 2015. ‘I’m having a great time,’ said Olly. ‘It’s the best show I’ve worked on, for a fact.’ Olly also admitted he didn’t seek Simon Cowell’s seal of approval…

‘You make your own decisions in life,’ he explained. ‘When The Voice came calling I knew I wanted to do it. I haven’t heard from Simon, but he knows how to reach me. If he wants to call me we can have a chat but he probably won’t…But listen, he’s gonna’ watch the show and he isn’t going to be happy!’ #shade.

The coaches admit, ‘we made mistakes’…

Get ready to scream at your TV because we couldn’t believe some of the acts that were turned away. ‘We made some pretty bad decisions letting some people go,’ admitted will.i.am. ‘It tore a hole in my soul.’

Jen and Olly have been buying each other presents…

New BFFs? We reckon so. Speaking at the launch of the new series, Jen admitted she had to buy Olly a dressing gown after she caught him walking around topless (sounds awful, right?)

‘Jennifer bought me a bath robe because I was walking around with my top off all the time,’ explained Olly. ‘[Then she] was complimenting my trainers the whole time and I just thought you know what, I’ll buy her a pair.’

The talent is AMAZING…

You won’t be disappointed with the talent on this year’s show. Keep your eyes peeled for Donel (who is ah-mazing).

They all think it’s better than The X Factor. Especially Olly…

‘We’re not judging, we’re coaching,’ said Olly. ‘We’re not going to say, “you’re rubbish, off you go”. We’re much more constructive because we’re singers and performers ourselves. That’s the one difference, we’re not being mean or horrible we’re just being constructive and trying to help. Let’s compare the show when we’ve finished this season and see how good our winner is.’

Bit awks.

The Voice airs this Saturday, 8pm, ITV