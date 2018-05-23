The Staircase Is Netflix’s New True Crime Series That You’ll Want To Binge

With three brand new episodes added to the original documentary...

If you fancy yourself as a bit of an armchair detective and became obsessed with Making A Murderer – and, of course, all of the internet theories and ‘new evidence’ that came to light as a result of the documentary – we’ve got a new one for you to sink your teeth into.

The Staircase, which was first released in the US back in 2004, has become the latest to be picked up by Netflix. As part of a 13-part Netflix Original Series, three brand new episodes will be added to accompany the first documentary.

The docuseries follows the 2001 case of crime novelist Michael Peterson, who dialled the emergency services to report that his wife had fallen down the stairs. When her injuries were not found to be consistent with an accidental fall, Peterson was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade was then given complete access to the case, and followed the whole process from Peterson’s initial arrest to his trial and ultimate conviction.

With access to his family, his defence team and the prosecutors, the series is sure to give a full picture of what happened – and the evidence used – during his original trial.

Revisiting a theme that was prevalent in Making A Murderer, which went viral after hitting Netflix in 2015, The Staircase explores the question of how just the American justice system really is. In the trailer, Peterson alleges that they ‘lied’ and ‘cheated’ in order to convict him.

Peterson was ultimately found guilty and sentenced to life in prison, however he was released in 2011 after it came to light that there were problems with a prosecution witness and lab work used in the case. He was granted a new trial.

Adding to the story initially shown on television in 2004, the three additional episodes of The Staircase will focus on everything that happened after his original conviction.

All thirteen episodes of The Staircase will be available to watch on Netflix from the 8th of June.

Promising a ‘new twist with every step’, it is sure to be a gripping and binge-worthy watch. We’re counting down the days…