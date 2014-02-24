Mollie King Gets A Gift From Victoria Beckham

Mollie King has always had an eye for delicious arm candy, so it’s no wonder we’re just as in love with her brand new clutch bag as she is.

The 26-year-old The Saturdays star couldn’t resist getting on Instagram to show off her latest Victoria Beckham purchase, posting: ‘My hero clutch, by @Victoriabeckham.’

Made from sleek black buffalo leather and featuring a patent triangle design on the front, VB’s hot large zip pouch (which isn’t even out yet!) would have pride of place in our clutch collection too… If only we could afford the £525 price tag.

Mollie’s favourite new accessory doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering the singer’s recent comments about the former Spice Girl.

‘[Victoria Beckham is] an absolute legend’, Molls gushed to Cosmopolitan. ‘I saw her at a fashion event and I really wanted to ‘fangirl’ her and get a picture but I was too scared.’

‘If I’m on the front row of a show and someone like her walks in, I get so excited and can’t stop staring’, she added.

We’re totally with you, girl. Until then, let’s just get our VB fix through our accessories, yes?

By Robyn Munson

