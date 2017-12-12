The Rock And Girlfriend Lauren Hashian Announce The Cutest Baby News

The couple are expecting their second child together

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has some very exciting news for us.

The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram yesterday to reveal that he and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian are expecting their second baby together. CUTE.

He made the announcement in the most adorable way, sharing a picture of his and Lauren’s two-year-old daughter Jasmine sitting under a sign that read: ‘It’s a girl! Can’t wait to be a big sister!!! And finally be the boss!’

Dwayne had captioned the image: ‘Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL! 🌺 @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby.

Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis.

‘And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana.

All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime 🌺🙏🏾🥃 [sic].’

Of course, the couple were soon inundated with congratulations. Comments included: ‘More beautiful babies to obsess over…. thanks.🤨😉😍,’ and: ‘Omg congrats @therock, and what a cute picture! [sic].’

Hours later, Lauren debuted her blossoming bump at the LA premiere of Dwayne’s new film Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle.

She looked stunning in a red velvet dress, which featured a 90s-inspired halterneck and a sexy thigh-slit. Dwayne hadn’t scrubbed up too badly either, decked out in a mauve suit.

The pair both looked ecstatic on the red carpet, with Dwayne – who’s also father to teenage daughter Simone from his first marriage – lovingly cradling his lady’s stomach.

Sending you both all our congratulations, guys!