Why The Queen Will See Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Before Anyone Else

By Kirsty McCormack

There’s been much speculation in recent weeks about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, and most of us will have to wait until 19 May to see what the bride has chosen, apart from one very important person – Her Majesty The Queen.

The 92-year-old monarch will get a sneak peek of Meghan’s wedding dress ahead of the big day.

According to Us Weekly, the Queen did the same with the Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding dress before she married Prince William back in 2011.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, royal correspondent Emily Andrews explained that the reason the Queen gets to see royal bride-to-be’s wedding dresses before the big day – aside from being the most important person in the family – is because the monarch needs to give a final seal of approval for the gown before it gets shown to the world.

‘The Queen is going to see a sneak peak of Meghan’s dress because she has to approve it beforehand,’ she said.

Royal commentator Omid Scobie added that the gown has already been delivered to Windsor Castle. ‘Sources confirm that Meghan’s wedding dress is finished and safely hidden at Windsor Castle until the big day,’ reads a Twitter post.

‘Just one person left to see it – the Queen. Meghan will privately show the gown to HM later this week (just like Kate did before she married William).’

Omid also claimed that Meghan’s mother Doria, who will play an important part in the Royal Wedding, has arrived in London and is staying with Meghan and Prince Harry, 33, at Kensington Palace.

Another tweet stated: ‘As well as being introduced to the Royal Family, Doria will meet their closest friends and spend #MothersDay(US) with Meghan.’

It’s thought Meghan will wear two wedding dresses over the course of the day, a formal gown for the ceremony at Windsor Castle and then something a bit more glamorous for the couple’s evening reception at Frogmore House.

Reports have suggested that Meghan, 36, has chosen designers Ralph & Russo to create her £100,000 wedding dress.

She opted to wear one of their creations for her official engagement portrait, and looked absolutely stunning in the £56,000 black evening dress.