The Queen Gives Her Opinion On Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Meghan Markle

Her Royal Highness has said she's 'delighted' that grandson Harry has found love with Suits actress Meghan...

The Queen has offered up her opinion on Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle.

Harry and Meghan have been dating for around six months now, and were recently spotted shopping for Christmas trees in London looking very smitten.

And now, Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly given her blessing to the loved up pair, with US Weekly claiming that HRH is ‘fully supportive’ of his grandson’s choice of partner.

The Buckingham Palace insider also added that the Queen is ‘delighted to see Harry in a loving relationship’. Aw.

It’s not often the Queen speaks out about her family’s partners, so we’re so happy to hear her being so supportive of our Hazza and Megs.

It’s being alleged that the Queen hasn’t actually met Markle yet, but that’s no surprise considering Kate Middleton reportedly had to wait a whopping five years to meet the royal. So we’re guessing Meghan shouldn’t be too offended right about now.

Plus, Meghan has already met Harry’s big brother, Prince William, during a recent trip to London in November, and has reportedly made a good impression on Prince Charles.

Duchess Kate Middleton has yet to meet the Suits actress, but is said to be ‘really keen to see what Meghan’s all about’, according to Us Weekly.

So, what’s in store for the lovebirds this Christmas? Well, Harry and Meghan won’t actually be spending the festive period together, with Meghan spending Christmas with her own family in Toronto, and Harry reportedly with the royal family at the Queen’s Sandringham estate.