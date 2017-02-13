The Photos You Didn’t See From The 2017 Grammys
There were some major moments at the 2017 Grammys, but some major moments weren't captured by the main cameras and so we thought we'd compile a little edit of some shots from musics biggest night...
Enjoy a little behind the scenes look at the Grammys…
Before it all kicked off, it was just lights, cameras, placards and one slightly nervous James Cordon…
Following on from Beyonce’s (now surely?) iconic pregnancy announcement, this candid shot of her and sis Solange before the awards is super sweet. Dressed up and ready for an evening to remember!
Never one to shy away from the fun, RiRi embraced the gifs being shared following the appearance of her bedazzled hip flask.
Hair stylist to the A-List, and founder of Ouai, Jen Atkin shared a little montage on her insta featuring Crissy Teigan’s spontaneous hair cut and Khloe Kardashian learning step-by-step how to curl hair. Declaring ‘when I get new scissors, nobody is safe…’
If you’re yet to catch up on Ed Sheeran’s Grammys performance, don’t panic. He shared a little rehearsal shot with us fans and we can just tell he’ll do great!
Intrigued as to how our new style crush Paris Jackson got her hair to hold all night long? Thankfully she shared her two-step styling process and it’s all down to oversized bobby pins. Now we know we’ll be ready for next year’s after parties…
After seeing this snap we’re praying for a collab…
We’re relieved it wasn’t just us who Beyonce set off with her stunning performance, it looks like Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Jason Derulo had a little something in their eye too…
Ever wondered what goes into a red carpet beauty look? Celine Dion gives us a sneak peek of her glam squad in action…
What goes into the perfect red carpet look and walk? We don’t have a clue, but you can count on Kris Jenner to share all the right angles…
Before Bruno Mars’ beautiful tribute performance to Prince, he shared a poignant shot of the Purple Rain white guitar… crying? We’re not crying! Oh no, no you stop…
Charlie XCX took her after-party dress game to a whole other level with this bold style.