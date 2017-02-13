The Photos You Didn’t See From The 2017 Grammys

There were some major moments at the 2017 Grammys, but some major moments weren't captured by the main cameras and so we thought we'd compile a little edit of some shots from musics biggest night...





Enjoy a little behind the scenes look at the Grammys…

Before it all kicked off, it was just lights, cameras, placards and one slightly nervous James Cordon…

No pressure. #GRAMMYs A photo posted by James Corden (@j_corden) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:41am PST

Following on from Beyonce’s (now surely?) iconic pregnancy announcement, this candid shot of her and sis Solange before the awards is super sweet. Dressed up and ready for an evening to remember!

mathews babies A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:28pm PST

Never one to shy away from the fun, RiRi embraced the gifs being shared following the appearance of her bedazzled hip flask.

A video posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:13pm PST

Hair stylist to the A-List, and founder of Ouai, Jen Atkin shared a little montage on her insta featuring Crissy Teigan’s spontaneous hair cut and Khloe Kardashian learning step-by-step how to curl hair. Declaring ‘when I get new scissors, nobody is safe…’

An important part of having muses, is teaching them to be self sufficient. @chrissyteigen @khloekardashian you girls earned your wings and learned to fly today! 👼🏼👼🏼🤦🏻‍♀️ #ProudMom #LoveThem A video posted by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:33pm PST

If you’re yet to catch up on Ed Sheeran’s Grammys performance, don’t panic. He shared a little rehearsal shot with us fans and we can just tell he’ll do great!

Playing the Grammys tonight on cbs, tune in ! A photo posted by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Feb 12, 2017 at 10:09am PST

Intrigued as to how our new style crush Paris Jackson got her hair to hold all night long? Thankfully she shared her two-step styling process and it’s all down to oversized bobby pins. Now we know we’ll be ready for next year’s after parties…

A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:51am PST

After seeing this snap we’re praying for a collab…

This one 👸❤🤘killin it tonight like girls do A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:10pm PST

We’re relieved it wasn’t just us who Beyonce set off with her stunning performance, it looks like Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Jason Derulo had a little something in their eye too…

Grammys. Beyonce. Done. @jasonderulo @johnlegend A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:07pm PST

Ever wondered what goes into a red carpet beauty look? Celine Dion gives us a sneak peek of her glam squad in action…

Gown/Robe: @ZuhairMuradofficial Shoes/Chaussures: @Gucci Jewels/Bijoux: Dvani jewelry A video posted by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:27pm PST

What goes into the perfect red carpet look and walk? We don’t have a clue, but you can count on Kris Jenner to share all the right angles…

Thanx for my glam guys! @jorgeserranohair @etienneortega @monicarosestyle A video posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Feb 12, 2017 at 12:50pm PST

Before Bruno Mars’ beautiful tribute performance to Prince, he shared a poignant shot of the Purple Rain white guitar… crying? We’re not crying! Oh no, no you stop…

We Love you Prince A photo posted by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:31pm PST

Charlie XCX took her after-party dress game to a whole other level with this bold style.