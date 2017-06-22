The Game Of Thrones Announcement We’ve All Been Waiting For

Winter is finally here...

After six seasons filled with warnings that ‘Winter Is Coming‘ to the hit HBO series, it seems that it’s finally arrived! Hitting the Seven Kingdoms with full force, but whilst the weather’s seriously cooling down the action and drama is certainly heating up on Game of Thrones!

In our first look at the most hotly-anticipated return to Westeros we see a little snippet of all of our favourite and most loved/hated characters and the main contenders for the Iron Throne amongst a whole lot of fire and ice.

The trailer we’ve all been waiting for kicks off with Sansa sassily strolling through the snow whilst her old-time frenemy Littlefinger whispers to her “don’t fight in the North or the South. Fight every battle, everywhere.” Whilst this is obviously difficult advice to adhere to as, inevitably, not every war can occur and be fought at once – even in the world of GOT. It gives us even more of an indication that this season will be filled with battles galore and we cannot wait to see how it all turns out.

As the Stark sisters, John Snow, Cersei and Jamie Lannister are all seen amongst many epic war scenes where flaming ships, clashing armies and total havoc ensure. With Danenery’s dragon’s, as ever, causing chaos as they go! It’s set to be the most action-packed season yet and will hopefully answer a few of the questions that have left fans creating the most crazy (and often accurate) theories about ever since.

With the super high-intensity trailer ending with quite a sombre message from Sansa that, “when the snow falls and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives.” WHAT DOES THAT EVEN MEAN? With so many questions needing answers we’re counting down the days until the first episode airs on the 16th of July!