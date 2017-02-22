Er. What Was Going On During The 1975’s BRITs Performance?

Viewers thought the awards ceremony may have been hacked...

The 1975 are having a pretty successful evening at tonight’s BRIT Awards, aren’t they?

The band impressively nabbed the gong for British Group, and performed in front of the ginormous crowd at London’s O2 Arena.

Of course, fans have been sending their congratulations over on Twitter.

Messages include: ‘Honestly so happy that The 1975 won an award, nice to see a slightly ‘left’ band get recognition at a mainstream award show #The1975BRITs,’ and: ‘OMG OMG OMG THE 1975 😎😎😎😎😎😎😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 #THE1975BRITS #BRITs.’

But some viewers couldn’t help noticing something a teeny bit odd about their gig.

As they belted out their track, what appeared to be a series of insulting messages popped up on the screen. Eeeep.

Were people sending these in? Had the BRITs been hacked? What was going on?!

One confused Tweeter wrote: ‘Wtf someone just hacked the Brit awards and wrote loads of hate about the 1975 😂😂 @BRITAwards,’ while another wrote: ‘Oh my god has the brits been hacked ?? @the1975 #BRITs [sic].’

But don’t worry! The 1975 weren’t being targeted – in fact, they were totally in on it.

Fans of the band have explained everything, with one Tweet reading: ‘People thinking the brits was hacked during the 1975, it’s on their music video for the song it was meant to be there 😂😂#BRITs2017.’

Another said: ‘#BRITs2017 it’s funny how people who haven’t watched “the sound” video by the 1975 think the show have been hacked 😂😂.’

Phew. Congratulations, guys!