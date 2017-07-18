Uh-oh, tonight's episode looks pretty interesting...

There’s not long now until the big Love Island finale, and the drama in the villa just keeps on building.

Since Gabby found out that her feelings for Marcel are being doubted by the public, their relationship has felt pretty tense.

And in tonight’s episode, it looks like they’re put even more to the test.

They row when Gabby walks off from Marcel when he’s midway through his sentence, and when he brings the issue up in bed with her she responds: ‘You’re so stupid, because you’re making some point of nothing, it’s ridiculous.’

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The next day, Marcel explains: ‘We were having a conversation, I was midway through a sentence about something and I wasn’t a priority to you at that current point.’

See: Love Island Viewers Accuse Gabby Of Sleeping With Someone Other Than Marcel

Gabby replies: ‘Sorry if you were midway through a sentence… You know when you’re at the dinner table and you ask if you can be excused, that’s how it made me feel. It’s made me feel like I have to ask if I can leave.’

Discussing the revelations made in the recent challenge, she adds: ‘I feel like yesterday’s challenge, after someone stupidly said my feelings for you are fake, maybe that got to your head last night.’

But Marcel isn’t convinced, taking to the Beach Hut to share his feelings: ‘Am I not allowed to be annoyed at some point? I’ve been happy for the majority of my time here, just one moment of annoyance took things to another level.’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

What could this mean for the couple?

To make things worse, Olivia later hears Sam telling Chris that he thinks Gabby is ‘fake’.

Olivia defends Gabs, suggesting that Sam has just returned to the villa and is in a fresh new relationship, so shouldn’t be judging a couple who have been together for over a month.

Will ANYONE in that villa get their happily ever after?

See: Leaked Footage Of Love Island’s Chris Is Reportedly Circulating Online

Love Island is on tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

By Emily Jefferies