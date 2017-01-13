Taylor Swift’s Birthday Message To Zayn Is An Exciting One

The 27-year-old gives us a sneak peek of the pair's new video...

Taylor Swift wished Zayn Malik a happy 24th birthday in a very intriguing way yesterday.

The 27-year-old shared a screenshot from the pair’s video for I Don’t Wanna Live Forever, which appears on the soundtrack for upcoming film Fifty Shades Darker.

Despite the track being released at the start of December, we’re still yet to the accompanying vid. And fans are getting a little impatient.

So they were excited to see T-Swizzle’s snap, which showed her and Zayn stood back-to-back in a blue-tinted room.

It’s safe to say Taylor wasn’t keen to give too much away. She’d written the simple caption: ‘HAPPY Z DAY.’

But that didn’t stop fans from sending replies including: ‘Can’t wait for the vid!!! 😍,’ ‘Omg omg tay cannot wait ❤❤❤,’ and: ‘I’m dying!!! Please drop it the soonest! 😍 Love you Queen 😘 [sic].’

So what can we expect from the video when it does drop?

Well, Zayn was spotted filmed scenes outside London’s St Pancras Hotel last weekend. His crew reportedly shut down the entrance as they soaked the area with fake rain and smoke.

An onlooker told The Sun Online: ‘Zayn was recording the video for I Don’t Want To Live Forever.

‘We saw Zayn walking towards the set and him recording a take outside but we had no chance to see Taylor. Her management team were at the hotel but there was no sign of her – not even any pictures of her in London.

‘There were some expensive cars, fake fog and fake rain outside.

‘The rain and smoke went on for hours but Zayn’s take didn’t last long at all before he went back inside to carry on filming.’

Let’s hope we get to see the results of the crew’s hard work soon…