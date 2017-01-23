Taylor Swift Tweets About The Women’s March, Gets Trolled

The pop singer has come under fire for her behaviour over the weekend...

You might have noticed that there was a HUGE women’s movement happening over the weekend. Because, girl power.

In the wake of Donald Trump’s inauguration and the political climate that it has brought about, millions of women across the globe decided to take to the streets to show unity against sexism, fascism and to show that love can trump hate.

A number of celebrities – many of whom were very vocal during the election – turned out for the event, including Madonna, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Emma Watson, Sir Ian McKellen and Ashley Benson.

Instagram and Twitter feeds all over the world were flooded with motivational quotes, picket signs and messages of empowerment.

Taylor Swift was one of the many who decided to share a supportive message, taking to Twitter to write: ‘So much love, pride, and respect for those who marched. I’m proud to be a woman today, and every day. #WomensMarch’.

Although the singer hasn’t always related to the word ‘feminist’, she has always shouted about her love of girl power, boasting a squad of strong female friends.

Perhaps the most recent example of her newfound feminism was when Swifty scooped Album of the Year at the 2016 Grammys. She used her acceptance speech to inspire girls against sexism and the glass ceiling – although it was also interpreted by many as a dig at Kanye West, following THAT Famous drama.

But after her #WomensMarch tweet, some decided to blast the pop singer for her online activism. Some pointed out that she kept really quiet during the election process, and others questioned why she hadn’t shown her support by actually taking part in the march.

Comments included: ‘You do not get to pick and choose when feminism benefits you’, ‘If you were really for feminism you would have spoken up against Donald Trump instead of just saying to vote on Election Day’ and ‘This is gross opportunism. Be better.’

But some of Tay’s fans shouted support for her, with one hitting back: ‘By spreading a message in support women’s equality, she’s doing positive work for millions! [sic]’

Considering the whole point of the march was to empower women, surely we shouldn’t be tearing one down for their message of respect and support?

Whether she was there or not, we love her for speaking out.