Taylor Swift’s Last Relationship Apparently Almost Turned Her Into ‘Quasimodo’

By Jennifer Davis

From the editors of Instyle US

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift’s love life has been filled with ups and downs. While she’s gone through several public heartbreaks, it seems like her latest love, actor Joe Alwyn, is a keeper.

‘I think she’s the happiest I’ve ever seen her. I love it,’ Taylor’s close pal, Grammy winner Todrick Hall, said during an interview with The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show.

However, that wasn’t the case with her last boyfriend. ‘There was a time last year… I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, but she was dating someone — I never actually met this person — but I could just tell every time I would talk to her, she would hunch over.’

He likened Swift to the Hunchback of Notre Dame’s Quasimodo, and he even sent her a photo of the character to prove his point.

‘I was like: “You cannot turn into Quasimodo for this guy. Every time you say his name, you hunch over,”‘ said Hall. ‘Now she’s so happy, standing up completely straight and so tall and so confident… I’m so, so happy for her.’

Sounds like she and Joe are in it for the long haul.