Taylor Swift Steals Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Style At Her Only Gig Of 2017

The Bad Blood singer borrowed a look from one of Gaga’s favourite designers

She may have missed out on the coveted halftime performance at last night’s Super Bowl – but that didn’t stop Taylor Swift from channelling her inner Gaga.

The 27-year-old paid a subtle tribute to the Bad Romance hitmaker during her performance at a pre-Super Bowl party in Houston, Texas on Saturday night.

Magic✨Madness✨Heaven✨Sin @gettyentertainment @versace_official A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 4, 2017 at 11:57pm PST

Showing off her endless legs, Taylor wowed the excited crowd in a mini feathered bodysuit by none other than Gaga’s go-to designer, Donatella Versace.

Perhaps unknown to Taylor, Versace also happened to kit Gaga out in everything from a silver David Bowie-inspired Atelier leotard to a football-inspired number featuring a white crop top and silver bottoms for her knockout 13-minute performance.

But Taylor’s look wasn’t the only interesting element of her performance – she also revealed that the gig could potentially be her ONLY show of 2017.

Sob.

Addressing the crowd, she reportedly said: ‘I have to be really honest with you about something: As far as I know, I’m doing one show in 2017. And as far as I know, this is that one show.’

"The bravest thing I ever did was… run." Performing Better Man tonight for the first time, sending so much love and gratitude to @littlebigtown ❤ @gettyentertainment A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:03am PST

Apart from a handful of award show appearances and one full-length show in 2016, Taylor hasn’t performed since concluding her 1989 World Tour in December 2015.

Those lucky few who managed to bag a ticket to Taylor’s Houston performance were also treated to a solo acoustic rendition of I Don’t Wanna Live Forever, her Fifty Shades Darker collaboration with Zayn Malik.

Night💋 @gettyentertainment @versace_official A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:15am PST

And if that wasn’t enough, Taylor really spoiled the lucky so and sos by debuting Better Man, the single she penned for country music group Little Big Town.

Is this really Taylor’s only gig of the year? We hope not.

By Jenni McKnight