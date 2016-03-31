What Taylor Swift’s Friends *Really* Think Of Calvin Harris
Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris are just ADORABLE, right?
The pair recently celebrated their first anniversary, and over the past 12 months, they’ve done about a gazillion things that have got us right in the feels.
See: How Taylor Swift And Calvin Harris Marked Their First Anniversary
There was the time Calv built a snowman with Taylor’s brother Austin, and when he helped Tay celebrate her incredible Grammys win last month.
Then there was their actual anni, when he took to Snapchat to casually tell fans: ‘1 year… that was easy.’
They even got an anniversary cake, and Taylor debuted a new ornate heart-shape locket with the date 3.6.2015 engraved on it.
She captioned an image of the delicate gold piece on Instagram: ‘3.6.15. One year down!’ Ca-uuuute.
But it’s not just us who think Calvin and T-Swizzle are total relationship goals. In fact, her pals are just as keen.
A source tells PEOPLE: ‘They’re super happy together. He gets along with her friends. They all like him and there’s no drama.’
Well. You know if your mates approve, he’s probably a good ‘un, right?
See: Did Chloe Moretz Just Lay Into Taylor Swift’s Squad?
Sign up for the newsletter
Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox
So how have Taylor and Calvin managed to make their first year go so smoothly? According to the magazine, it’s all down to balance.
Another insider reveals: ‘They’re not a couple who are joined at the hip.
‘They enjoy romantic date nights when they are off, but both Taylor and Calvin have many friends they hang out with separately. Her girlfriends seem very important to Taylor.’
TBH, we’ve all seen the Bad Blood video. If we were Calvin, we’d be pretty wary of that squad…