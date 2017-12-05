So This Is What The Girls From t.A.T.u Look Like Now

ALL THE THINGS SHE SAID, ALL THE THINGS SHE SAID... 🎶

The names Julia Volkova and Lena Katina might not mean much to you.

But we guarantee that if we uttered the name t.A.T.u, you’d struggle to fight the urge to burst out singing.

The nostalgic duet first catapulted into the spotlight back in the early ‘oos, when they released their smash hit All The Things She Said.

The pair, who became known for controversially sporting school uniforms in their music video, represented Russia in the Eurovision song contest in 2oo3.

Despite follow-up hits Not Gonna Get Us and All About Us, the duo went their separate ways in 2011.

But, thanks to the wonders of Instagram, we can give you an update on what they’re up to these days.

Настолько попадание в образ,цвет,стиль❤️Я в восторге💃🏻 @arthair_irinakayli ваши руки от Бога😍Милые дамы,всем сюда за этой нереальной красотой! #салонкрасоты #волосы A post shared by Julia Volkova | Юля Волкова (@official_juliavolkova) on Oct 26, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

Julia is now a proud mum and has also previously pursued her own solo career, releasing her debut single, All Because Of You, in Russia.

We have to be honest, we probably wouldn’t have recognised her.

Lena Katina has also continued singing – in fact, according to her Instagram bio, her new single, Silent Hills, is out now on iTunes.

She still has her beaut flame red mane, and regularly shares news of her PAs and performances with her 90k followers.

So, there you have it. What a blast from the past.