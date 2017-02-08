Tara Palmer-Tomkinson Dies, Aged 45

The socialite was found dead at her London home earlier today

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has passed away, aged 45.

According to reports, the It girl was found dead at her London home earlier today.

A police spokesperson tells The Sun: ‘Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 13:40hrs on Wednesday, 8 February to an address in Bramham Gardens, SW5.

‘A woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.

‘The death is being treated as unexplained. At this early stage, police are not treating the death as suspicious. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. The Coroner has been informed.’

Tara – who was the goddaughter of Prince Charles – recently revealed that she’d secretly been battling a brain tumour since last January.

She was diagnosed after going for a set of blood tests, having felt run-down the previous summer.

With this kind of condition, doctors often use an MRI scan to detect the size and position of the tumour, before treating it with drugs to shrink it.

The tests also revealed that Tara was suffering from a rare auto-immune condition, related to her anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies, in which abnormal antibodies attack the body’s cells and tissues.

In November, she explained: ‘I went to the doctors to talk about my latest blood test results when I got back from skiing in January.

‘I said: “What does this mean? Can you translate it?” And the doctor said: “‘As I suspected, you have a brain tumour.”‘

We’re sending all our love to Tara’s friends and family at this difficult time.