Tanya Burr Unveils A Shorter ‘Do At The GQ Men Of The Year Awards

The 27-year-old vlogger rocks up to the London ceremony with her hubby Jim Chapman - and one *very* sophisticated new look

Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman made one smokin’ hot couple as they hit the red carpet for the GQ Men Of The Year Awards last night.

Jim, 28, was voted Best Dressed Man by the magazine’s readers last year – and we can see why. He was channelling James Bond in a sharp navy suit.

See: Jim Chapman Shows Us Some Adorable Wedding Photos

Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman made a dapper couple at the ceremony

But it was wife Tanya who led the fashion stakes for 2o16, as she arrived in a stunning black A-line dress.

The 27-year-old looked absolutely gorgeous in the ankle-length gown, which featured an asymmetric bodice and a full skirt.

She’d teamed the piece with a pair of delicate black heels, as well as adding a pop of sass with a leopard print bag. Just beaut.

#GQawards time ??? A photo posted by Tanya Burr (@tanyaburr) on Sep 6, 2016 at 11:02am PDT

Tanya also showed off her make-up talents with a dramatic smoky eye and subtle blush lip. However, it was her new hair that the fans really couldn’t get enough of.

She’d earlier revealed that she’d chopped her long ‘do, Tweeting: ‘Just had my hair cut and it’s the shortest it’s been in 10 years! Like a long bob.’

And in true vlogger style, she gave her followers a sneak peek at her shorter look on her social media accounts.

See: Tanya Burr Proves She *Doesn’t* Photoshop Her Pictures

Unsurprisingly, Twitter went a teeny bit crazy at the snaps, with thousands of fans praising her sophisticated style.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Comments included: ‘Tanya I love your new hair!! I just saw it on Snapchat and it’s beautiful,’ and: ‘Love your hair Tan! You’re gorgeous as always.’

https://twitter.com/KatieJSheath/status/773210750085103616

Tanya and Jim hooked up way back in their teen years, and married in a romantic ceremony at Somerset’s Babington House last year.

By Naomi Bartram