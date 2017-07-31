FINALLY

Tampon tax has been a thing since forever. It started at 17.5% when the UK joined the Common Market in 1973, and only reduced to 5% in 2000 after lobbying by Labour MP Dawn Primarolo.

Still not enough in our eyes- and David Cameron doesn’t think so either. When he was Prime Minister, Cameron persuaded European ministers to cut tampon tax completely, but the outcome was that this wouldn’t happen until at least 2018.

Now? Tesco has announced that stores will be cutting the costs of sanitary products by 5% in order to cover the cost of ‘tampon tax’ itself. So. Happy.

The store’s brand director, Michelle McEttrick said: “For many of our customers, tampons, panty liners and sanitary towels are essential products. However, the cost of buying them every month can add up, and for many women and girls it can be a real struggle on top of other essential items. That’s why we are reducing the cost of these products by 5%.”

Hear, hear. And just when we thought things couldn’t get any better, the Tesco powers that be add that the 5% reduction will apply to both its own-label and better-known brands.

Labour MP Paula Sherriff spearheaded the campaign against tampon tax, and urges other supermarkets to follow suit. Speaking to The Guardian, she says: “It would have been completely unacceptable if abolishing the tampon tax had just led to big businesses boosting their bottom line at the expense of women buying what are essential goods, which is why we pushed the supermarkets to sign up to a deal to pass the cut on.”

We agree. Every little helps. Morrisons pun unintended.