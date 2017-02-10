Tamara Ecclestone Defends Herself After Her Breastfeeding Photo Is Called ‘Creepy’

The 32-year-old was criticised after sharing a photo of herself nursing her two-year-old daughter earlier this week

Tamara Ecclestone has lashed out at the ‘bitter people’ who criticised her breastfeeding photo.

The 32-year-old shared an Instagram shot of herself nursing her two-year-old daughter Sophia earlier this week, alongside which she penned a powerful argument for the practice.

Thank you @ivetteivens for capturing this beautiful moment this is by far my favourite photograph but mainly thank you for spreading this message. Breastfeeding is a powerful demonstration of love and nurturing yet it has become so normal to hide. I want to take that normal and toss it.

She wrote: ‘Thank you @ivetteivens for capturing this beautiful moment this is by far my favourite photograph but mainly thank you for spreading this message.

‘Breastfeeding is a powerful demonstration of love and nurturing yet it has become so normal to hide. I want to take that normal and toss it.’

But unfortunately for Tamara, not everyone agreed with her point of view.

Happy girls 📸 @jayrutland A photo posted by Tamara Ecclestone Rutland (@tamaraecclestoneofficial) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:50am PST

Replies included: ‘If a toddler is at the point where they eat regular food and chew with their teeth than there’s no reason to continue breastfeeding at almost 3 years old.. IN MY OPINION it’s kinda creepy she’s sitting next to her drinking like that,’ and: ‘For babies yes it’s beautiful but for two years old it’s disgusting [sic].’

Others accused Tamara of ‘attention seeking’ and ‘trying to make a statement.’

But the socialite wasn’t going to take this criticism lying down. Instead, she posted ANOTHER picture of herself nursing Sophia.

Find it a very sad and surprising sign of the times and the world we live in that the act of breast feeding your child evokes such hatred in so many bitter people. I am astonished that breast feeding mums get such a hard time as there is no reason why we should. I would never ask someone when they will take away their toddlers bottle or follow on formula or cows milk or dummy or comforter nor do I judge those who choose to formula feed their children of give them cows milk. I support and empower all mums and I personally believe hatred is so heavy and bad for the soul. I hope by the time Fifi is a mumma people who have chosen to be open about Their breast feeding journey will mean that seeing a picture of a mum feeding their child won't evoke any reaction and that it is seen only for what it is a mum doing her best. To me there is nothing but love in this photograph and I find is such a shame that it brings out anger in some of you it's sad for you that that's how you choose to live particularly those that have made comments trying to sexualise breastfeeding are particularly unwell. I chose love. I want my daughter to grow up in a better world where this is nothing but normal in a better world.

This time, she said: ‘Find it a very sad and surprising sign of the times and the world we live in that the act of breast feeding your child evokes such hatred in so many bitter people.

‘I am astonished that breast feeding mums get such a hard time as there is no reason why we should. I would never ask someone when they will take away their toddlers bottle or follow on formula or cows milk or dummy or comforter nor do I judge those who choose to formula feed their children of give them cows milk.

‘I support and empower all mums and I personally believe hatred is so heavy and bad for the soul. I hope by the time Fifi is a mumma people who have chosen to be open about Their breast feeding journey will mean that seeing a picture of a mum feeding their child won’t evoke any reaction and that it is seen only for what it is a mum doing her best.

‘To me there is nothing but love in this photograph and I find is such a shame that it brings out anger in some of you it’s sad for you that that’s how you choose to live particularly those that have made comments trying to sexualise breastfeeding are particularly unwell. I chose love. I want my daughter to grow up in a better world where this is nothing but normal in a better world.’

