A Couple That Met On Take Me Out Are Now Expecting A Baby

A couple who met on Take Me Out have announced an exciting relationship milestone – yup, they are expecting a baby.

Adam and Beckie Ryan, who featured in the 2016 series of the ITV dating show, tied the knot earlier this year. And they have now shared their adorable baby news on social media.

Sharing a photo of the baby scan along with the due date on Twitter, Adam wrote: ‘What a wife I have! So proud of @lifeofbeckie!

‘We are absolutely over the moon to announce we are expecting Baby Ryan on the 3rd May 18.’

Today has been surreal! Thanks for all your amazing messages and words of support. Our baby is already feeling the love ❤️ A post shared by A d a m R y a n 🌵 (@adamryantwin) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

Adam, who you might also recognise from the very first series of The Only Way is Essex, also shared a photograph of himself alongside his wife.

Clutching balloon letters that spelled out the world ‘baby,’ the pair seemed delighted.

Their happy news comes six months after their wedding, which made them the sixth Take Me Out couple to get married.

After appearing on Take Me Out, Adam initially paired with one of Beckie’s fellow contestants on the show. But when things didn’t work out, he soon found his now-wife on social media.

News of their big day soon circulated when the official Take Me Out Twitter account posted a snap alongside the words: ‘Let the bride see the groom! Congratulations on your wedding day Beckie and Adam!’

