Doctor Foster’s Suranne Jones Reveals Big Beauty Secret

Suranne Jones is BACK as our favourite vengeful Doctor in series two of BBC hit drama Doctor Foster.

And if you haven’t watched it yet guys, you seriously need to… As Gemma Foster is more scheming than ever as her ex-husband is back in town and ready to ruin her whole life.

Not only has he got the house, the job, the new wife and the new baby, but now Simon has turned their son Tom against Gemma and is ready to run her out of town.

Yep, it’s getting SERIOUSLY juicy.

And lord knows why Simon has it in for Gemma, as there’s one thing that can’t be argued about Suranne Jones in the drama… She looks totally amazing.

The new mum is completely glowing on and off screen, and she’s let her fans in to a little secret about how she achieves the beauty hack.

Taking to Instagram to share a snap of her fave skin product, Suranne wrote: ‘@justinejenkins … this @tropicskincare supergreens is one of my favourite products ever!!’ she began.

‘Thank you for introducing it to this sometimes tired mama.. it truly has been my skin brightening/ skin moisturising/ mothers help. I LOVE it❤️#greensfortheface#naturalbeauty … ps. … not a brand ambassador, just wanted to share as it’s so good 💋#mumlooksbrighter [sic]’ Suranne continued.

And fans were loving it the recommendation.

One commented: ‘on your recommendation I’ve just got this off my friend sarah and can’t wait to use it!! Loving dr foster again ❤️ [sic]’ while another praised the actress: ‘just watched 1st episode of Dr foster today. amazing! I love everything your in! amazing actress! I’m sure u here that from everyone. looking forward to watching rest & 2nd series. 😁 [sic]’

Doctor Foster continues Tuesday nights at 9pm on BBC1.