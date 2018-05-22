Suits Star Patrick J. Adams Has Apologised For The Royal Wedding Body-Shaming Incident

From the editors of Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot this weekend in a star-studded ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

From Amal Clooney and Victoria Beckham to James Blunt and Oprah, the list of royal wedding guests was Met Gala-worthy. There was a sea of US TV stars also in attendance, including Meghan’s former Suits co-stars.

After the ceremony, Suits actor Patrick J. Adams caused a social media storm when he called out a body-shamer in a very public way.

The 36-year-old actor was criticised after sharing an unflattering photo of a woman who insulted his ‘chunky’ appearance at the royal wedding on Saturday, alongside the following caption:

‘She reads her paper. See’s picture of me and Troian from wedding. “My God. What a terrible photo of you.” I look over. “Really, I kind of like that photo. What do you think is wrong with it?” She pauses. “Well, you’re just so…chunky.” She laughs and falls asleep. I photograph her sleeping. And … scene. #royal wedding.’

Freeloaders #royalwedding A post shared by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on May 19, 2018 at 9:21am PDT

After the social media backlash that followed, the actor returned to social media to release a statement about the incident.

‘Yesterday I posted a photo of a woman who did some casual body shaming of my wife and I in the airport,’ he explained. ‘My intention was solely to put a face to the people who think that sort of glancing commentary is necessary, helpful or funny. Some of the comments on the post instead said I was being a bully and should have taken the “high road” (some also doubled down on the body shaming. Thumbs up guys!)’.

He continued: ‘I thought it over and agreed and took it down, not because I felt the woman was right or fair or undeserving of being called out but because any sense of being a bully or lashing out felt wrong.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘So I’ll comment here. I’m no bully. What that woman said to us was offensive and unnecessary but I should have told her she was rude and out of line and left it at that. I’m sorry I didn’t. I was too shocked and annoyed and Canadian – so I avoided the confrontation. Again, I’m sorry. Now if you see the original post on any media outlet just know that they are choosing to take a relatively small indiscretion and make it worse. Not for me. Because I promise you once I hit post on this message it will be out of my mind forever. But it will make whatever bullying or embarrassment I might have caused for that woman far worse for a far wider audience.’

He continued: ‘Now – this has obviously taken up far too much of our time and of the precious internet space that we need so much. Sorry about that. But let’s just finish with a quick summary. 1. Don’t talk sh*t about the way people look. You have no idea what’s going on with them and your commentary will always make their day worse not better. 2. If someone does. Don’t use the internet to settle scores. Tell them right to their face and in public that they’re part of the problem and not the solution. 3. Believe pretty much nothing you read in magazines. Good or bad. The machinery runs on misfortune and oversimplification. 4. Be cool to yourself and others at every opportunity. Life is too short for all of this. Thx [sic] for reading. Now back to our lives…’

Well, that’s something we didn’t expect to come out of the royal wedding.