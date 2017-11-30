The Creator Of Suits Didn’t Know Meghan Markle Was Leaving Until Monday

It seems Meghan and fiancé Prince Harry kept news of their engagement VERY private...

As expected, it’s been confirmed that Meghan Markle is leaving Suits to focus on her royal duties with new fiancé Prince Harry.

A Twitter page for the US legal drama shared a message about her exit on Tuesday, which read: ‘Following the news of Meghan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry, the beloved Suits star will depart from USA’s legal drama at the end of season seven, which returns to the network in early 2018.’

Obviously, it’s a sad day for Suits fans. But it’s an even sadder day for the show’s creator Aaron Korsh, who’s revealed that he only learnt that Meghan was definitely leaving when the engagement was announced.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today: ‘When the announcement came out was when I officially knew the script planning [for her exit] was correct but we just got the sense… that they were in love and it was going to work out for them.

‘I had a decision to make because I didn’t want to intrude and ask her: “What’s going on?” So, we decided to take a gamble that these two people were in love and that it was going to work out.

‘As the season progressed, I thought: I would rather have good things happen in Meghan’s life, which would likely mean her leaving the show, so let’s plan on that and it’s easier to undo that if it came to it than just plan on her staying forever and then finding out she’s going to go and then the only way to write out a character like that would be have her hit by a bus or something.’

Yeah. We’re not quite sure what the Queen would’ve made of that.

Meghan spoke about her exit during her and Harry’s engagement interview on Monday night, revealing: ‘I don’t see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change, it’s a new chapter.

‘Also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on my show for seven years, we are very fortunate to be able to have that longevity on the series and once we hit the 100th episode marker, I thought I’ve ticked this box and feel very proud of the work I’ve done there and now it’s time to work as a team.’

Aw. We’re gonna miss having Rachel Zane on our screens, but we can’t wait to see more of Meghan’s public appearances here in the UK.