This Former Sugababes Singer Has Just Announced Her Engagement

Jade Ewen certainly had a good Valentine's Day...

Jade Ewen, best known for her time in the Sugababes, is now engaged to her actor beau Daniel de Bourg.

Taking to Instagram to share her happy news, the former pop star announced: ‘Happy Valentine’s Day to my one and only.. 💖💕💝💞💗’.

Accompanying the words was an adorable snap that showed off her new sparkler.

Jade was all smiles, receiving a kiss from her new fiancé. And her fans didn’t take long to congratulate her, with comments including: ‘Huge congrats Jade!!! Enjoy this really exciting & happy time! Xxx’ and ‘Congratulations. Beautiful news x’ [sic].

It is believed that the happy couple first met whilst starring in the West End production of Disney’s Aladdin together.

Congrats, guys!