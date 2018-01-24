Sugababes’ Heidi Range Just Announced The Birth Of Her First Child

And the first picture of her baby girl is BEAUTIFUL...

Sugababes’ Heidi Range has announced some lovely news… she’s a mama!

The 34-year-old took to Instagram last night to share a gorgeous photo of her newborn daughter, writing the caption: ‘We’re absolutely delighted to introduce you to our beautiful baby girl. Aurelia Honey Partakis was born on 21/01/18. 6lb 2oz of pure joy!Daddy and I are floating on Cloud 9 and falling more in love with her by the minute. Welcome to the world my sweetheart 🐣👶💗 X [sic].’

Of course, fans were quick to send their best wishes. Comments included: ‘Congratulations to you both. She is beautiful 💞💞💞,’ ‘Congratulations what a beautiful baby xx,’ and: ‘Congratulations @hrange29 she is gorgeous, I love her name too x.’

Heidi announced her pregnancy in July last year, after marrying husband Alex Partakis in September 2016.

Sending you both our congratulations!