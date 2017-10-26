Nooo.

Strictly Come Dancing‘s AJ Pritchard has sadly had to back out of rehearsals this week due to being struck down with a nasty bug, and we’re pretty worried TBH.

The professional dancer – who is partnered with The Saturdays singer Mollie King – is currently bed ridden and is fearing he won’t be well in time for Saturday night’s big show, according to The Sun.

A source told the publication: ‘AJ has been struck down with a bug. He really needs to lie down for the majority of the day as is temperature is up and down. He’s popping in every now and then to training to advise on the choreography, but he doesn’t want to give Mollie his illness.’

Mollie took to Instagram yesterday to share her concern and stress: ‘So it’s day two of the cha-cha and AJ did try to come into rehearsals but he had to be sent home… So in two days, I’ve danced the cha-cha with three different boys so stressed would be an understatement.’

Rumours have been circulating that Mollie and AJ have been enjoying a secret romance, and AJ’s dad Adrian added fuel to reported when he discussed their close bond…

‘It Takes Two’ – @zeebeezoobee We are ready to JUMP on your Sofa NOW 😃 #Live #strictly #smile @mollieking @bbcstrictly A post shared by A J P R I T C H A R D (@aj11ace) on Oct 16, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

‘Anybody would like Mollie, she is a very beautiful lady, she has a great personality – what is there not to like?’ he praised his son’s celeb dancing partner. ‘They are spending more time with each other than a married couple would do… They are going for coffees together and strolls in the parks in London whenever they have breaks from the training.’

He added: ‘People have their opinions about whether they are now an item – you will have to ask AJ about that. But I think she’s great. I have met Mollie after every show. She is very nice, very easy to talk to.’

Let’s hope AJ and Mollie will be reunited on the Strictly dancefloor on Saturday night…