Strictly Come Dancing’s Debbie McGee Hits Back Over ‘Fix’ Claims

Paul Daniel's wife has hit back at those who have criticised her appearance on Strictly...

58-year-old Debbie McGee absolutely stunned viewers with her sexy Paso Doble on Saturday night when she took to the ballroom floor for her debut performance on BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing alongside partner Giovanni Pernice.

Debbie completely wowed fans of the show as she strutted her stuff and blew the judges away with her impressive talent.

But unfortunately, the lovely Debbie – who used to be a magician’s assistant to her late husband, magician Paul Daniels – received a backlash from some unhappy viewers when it was revealed that Debbie has Royal Ballet School training and actually worked as a ballerina in the early days of her career.

Appearing on today’s This Morning chatting to Phil and Holly, Debbie admitted: ‘I had ballet training over 30 years ago, it’s so opposite to anything I have ever done.’

She continued: ‘The thing is, it’s so different to ballroom and Latin. I’ve never done anything like this.’

See: Strictly’s Brendan Cole Announces That He And Wife Zoe Are Expecting

‘I danced over thirty years ago, I would describe it as a bit like if you asked a footballer to go and do something else thirty years later,’ she defended herself.

‘It’s a completely different muscle, when you’re older, any muscle that stayed a bit trained from 30 years ago I’ve now got to untrain that, which is hard.’

@pernicegiovann1 finds it easy to be epic with @thedebbiemcgee 👐 A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) on Sep 23, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

More: Could There Already Be A Strictly Come Dancing Romance On The Cards?

The glamorous star went on to gush about her ‘brilliant’ dance partner Giovanni, and revealed he helped her learn how to do the full splits – after she could only manage a half split – by encouraging her to work on it each and every day.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Debbie managed to secure herself an incredible second place on the leader board on last week’s show, but will he Viennese Waltz next week prove more of a struggle? Debbie confessed she thinks it will, considering she has only managed to rehearse in the afternoons due to a busy work schedule.

Well Debbie, we love you and think you’ve quickly become our no.1 inspo. Keep it up, girl!