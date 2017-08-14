Who Are The Seven Confirmed Strictly Come Dancing 2017 Contestants?

This has made us even MORE excited...

Sparkles, salsa and stars… That’s right, people, it’s only a matter of weeks until the return of Strictly Come Dancing.

And we can’t WAIT.

After weeks of speculation, we’ve been treated to the release of seven sparkling celebrity names. Yup, these are the people that have been CONFIRMED to be starring in the 2017 series.

1. Simon Rimmer

The celebrity chef and TV presenter announced the news during Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch earlier this week.

‘I think I’ll be more ballroom than Latin,’ he announced live on the show.

And Geordie Shore pal Vicky Pattison took to Instagram to congratulate Simon: ‘I’m so so happy the news is finally out!!! One of my good friends and all time favourite men in telly Mr @rimmersimon is the latest addition to this years @bbcstrictly line up!! Arrrrgghhhh!! You’re going to smash it babe!! Can’t wait to come and watch you!!’

2. Joe McFadden

The news that this Holby City actor was taking to the ballroom dance floor was announced earlier this week on SCD’s official Twitter page.

I love my job #holby #hounds #puppylove A post shared by Joe McFadden (@mrjoemcfadden) on Aug 8, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

3. Rev Richard Coles

He’s a priest, a chart-topping musician and a Radio 4 host.

It was his fellow radio presenter Chris Evans that revealed he would be adding Strictly Come Dancing to his list of achievements.

Holy glitterballs! The Reverend Richard Coles is joining #Strictly! #strictlycomedancing #RichardColes #RevRichardColes 😇👏🎉 A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) on Aug 11, 2017 at 12:43am PDT

‘It was an easy decision to make,’ the Rev told Chris Evans, joking: ‘it’s obvious to anyone who knows me that a major dance talent was waiting to be discovered, I just wonder why it took them so long, frankly…’

4. Gemma Atkinson

Best known for playing Carly Hope on Emmerdale, Lisa Hunter on Hollyoaks and Tamzin Bayle in Casualty, Gemma seemed pretty excited about this new adventure.

Blonder and longer 💁🏼 Thank you @cintalondon @racoonintl #Dreamteam A post shared by Gemma Atkinson (@glouiseatkinson) on Jul 15, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

5. Ruth Langsford

This Morning and Loose Women presenter Ruth will also be joining the star-studded line-up.

Thank you SO SO much for all your wonderful messages about Strictly Come Dancing….I'm beyond thrilled to be on the show….SO exciting! 💃👗💋 @bbcstrictly #strictlycomedancing #contestant #dance #bbc A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford) on Aug 9, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Whilst admitting she was ‘very excited’, she admitted: ‘I do worry about who would be able to lift me up!’

6. Davood Ghadami

EastEnders star Davood has announced that he will be competing in the BBC1 show.

‘Having the opportunity to take part in this year’s Strictly is such an honour,’ the actor said in a statement.

Swapping Walford for the Waltz, EastEnders Davood Ghadami steps into #Strictly 2017! 🕺🏾✨bbc.in/Davood #strictlycomedancing A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) on Aug 8, 2017 at 12:16am PDT

‘It’s going to be exciting, challenging and terrifying all at once and I am so looking forward to stepping out of my comfort zone and learning to dance. See you under the Glitterball!’

7. Mollie King

The Saturdays singer announced she was joining the line-up, and seemed particularly exciting about the outfits.

🤷🏼‍♀️ A post shared by M O L L I E K I N G (@mollieking) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:08am PDT

‘I think you’ve just got to go for it because I personally – I always veer away from looking too ultra girly but on this you’ve got to go for it – get the pink on, get the sparkles. This is your moment to be a princess,’ she said.

Eek!

We’re counting down the days…

By Emily Jefferies