Strictly’s AJ Pritchard Addresses Those Mollie King Romance Rumours

The professional dancer has finally set the story straight...

Every year of Strictly Come Dancing, rumours circulate that THAT dreaded curse has worked it’s magic once more and couples are taking their moves further than the ballroom… If you know what we mean.

And the most recent couple to have been thought to have fallen victim to the Strictly curse are singer Mollie King and her professional dancing partner AJ Pritchard.

But now AJ has spoken out to clear up those rumours, once and for all…

Speaking to OK! magazine at the Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year Awards, AJ revealed: ‘They’re just rumours, just rumours. She is very beautiful though, yes.’

Awww, isn’t he just adorable?

However, the pro dancer hit back at claims that there was too big of an age gap between them: ‘No – it’s only eight years!’

Speculation about Mollie and AJ came after they were spotted caught up in a close embrace celebrating their dance just minutes after the show on Saturday night.

‘We were very happy,’ AJ explained. ‘It was a long day – we do about 12 hours every single day, so just the relief of it to go so fantastic and the support from home. We were overwhelmed.’

The former The Saturdays singer has also spoken out about the speculation…

I think there’s always some kind of romance rumour so it didn’t surprise me,’ she told the Huffington Post at the Diversity in Media Awards. ‘But I hardly even know him well so far so there’s no truth in that.’

‘He’s such a sweetheart,’ she then added, before praising him further: ‘And obviously he is a beautiful boy so I’m very lucky.’

Sadly, it looks like these two are just friends… But wouldn’t they make the most adorable couple?!