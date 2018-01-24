Good god they are just TOO cute together...

Natalia Dyer is one busy lady. After attending the SAG Awards on Sunday, she jetted from California to the U.K. to join her Strangers Things co-star and real-life boyfriend Charlie Heaton for the National Television Awards in London.

The couple arrived at the O2 arena looking as glamorous as ever as they walked the red carpet together. For the awards show, Dyer chose a shimmering rose gold gown that featured short-sleeves and ruching along the bodice. She paired the floor-length gown with coordinating Giuseppe Zanotti platform sandals. The actress finished the look styling her shoulder-length ombré hair in loose, messy waves. Meanwhile, Heaton looked dapper in a black suit and white button-down shirt, opting to skip a tie for the occasion.

While the young couple has remained relatively tight-lipped about their relationship, Dyer did open up a bit about Heaton at the SAGs. When asked about what she likes about working with Charlie she jokingly said, “He’s alright, I guess. He doesn’t mess up our scenes too much!”

“No, he’s great. He’s talented, like everybody in the cast,” she clarified. “They’re all super, just great to work with.” While she did admit that there are some “pros and cons” to working alongside her boyfriend, she ultimately said, “It’s a lot of fun.”