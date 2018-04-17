A new BBC documentary about Stephen Lawrence's murder starts tonight at 9pm. It will look at the original crime, flaws in the investigation and questions of racism within the police...

Stephen Lawrence’s name will not be unknown to you.

The tragic story of how the teenager, aged just eighteen, was murdered by a group of white men in a racially motivated attack played out in the media, putting a spotlight on a lot of societal issues.

Now, a new three-part documentary series – set to air on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week – is bringing it back to the forefront of people’s minds.

Stephen: The Murder That Changed A Nation will take a look at the circumstances that surrounded the murder and everything that happened in the run-up, as well as exploring the police investigation that followed.

The handling of the crime brought up questions about institutional racism, leading to a public enquiry into the workings of the police. Many believe that it sparked a fundamental change in British society.

When will the Stephen Lawrence documentary air?

The first episode will hit BBC One at 9pm on Tuesday 17th April, with the second and third instalments airing on Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th April at the same time.

Stephen: The Murder That Changed A Nation Trailer

Who is Stephen Lawrence?

Stephen lived with his family in Eltham, south east London, and was studying for his A-Levels. On the 22nd April 1993, he was stabbed twice at a bus stop whilst making his way home with his friend Duwayne Brooks. The group of five white men shouted racist abuse at them before the attack.

What is the Stephen Lawrence documentary about?

As well as documenting the day of the murder, the three-part series – created by award-winning film makers Asif Kapadia and James Gay-Rees – will take a hard look at the failings of the justice system as well as the impact Stephen Lawrence’s case has had on Britain.

‘We are living in the era of Black Lives Matter and the #MeToo movements,’ director James Rogan told Newsbeat.

‘Stephen’s murder is an early example of how people challenged huge establishments to change the way they were treated or viewed by society.’

Rogan also explained that he wanted viewers to feel the emotions of the Lawrence family, giving an ‘insight into what it felt like to be caught up in such difficult and tragic events.’

‘It would be a wonderful outcome if the series helped Doreen and Neville get more justice,’ he said.

Stephen: The Murder That Changed A Nation starts on BBC One at 9pm.