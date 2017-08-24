So This Is How Stephen Bear Reacted to Gary Beadle’s Baby News

The 27-year-old's girlfriend Charlotte used to date the dad-to-be...

It’s been a pretty tumultuous few days for Charlotte Crosby.

The ex-Geordie Shore star, 27, announced last week that she’d split from boyfriend Stephen Bear.

But she later backtracked, admitting: ‘Me and Stephen aren’t actually separated or finished, we just had a little bit of a row.’

Then her ex Gary Beadle revealed that he was expecting his first child with girlfriend Emma McVey.

The couple shared their happy news on Instagram on Tuesday night, with each of them explaining how ‘excited’ they are.

Gary, 29, captioned a photo of a ultrasound: ‘I made this for you all to see the scan meet my little baby… it’s crazy but I am soooooo excited 😱❤️👶🏼 #gazthedad.’

It’s no secret that Geordie Shore fans have historically been heavily invested in Gary’s relationship with Charlotte.

So of course, they were quick to send her messages of support. She obviously appreciated this, responding: ‘Have I ever told you all how much I love every single one of you. All 5.9m. Your support. Your love. Is everything ❤️ .’

She later appeared on TV show Ireland AM, where she discussed the emotional time she’s been going through.

‘Honestly I get so overwhelmed by all the support, it actually gets me a bit emotional,’ Char’s voice began to break. ‘I’ve gotten so many nice messages over the past couple of days.’

So how has Bear, 27, reacted to Gary’s announcement?

Well, he’s actually jetted off to Vegas, telling his fans on Snapchat: ‘I’m going to Vegas for five nights.

‘I’m going with Mad Rob. I’m going to watch the boxing. It’s going to be wicked. Sorry for everyone at home, I suppose… not!’

Hmm. Despite heading across the pond, we’re sure Bear is there for Charlotte. She continued on Ireland AM: ‘We are better now, we went through a bit of a tough week last week, but we are so much better, thank God.’

Let’s hope things stay on the up for her.