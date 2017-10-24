Stephen Bear Asks For An Apology From Ex Charlotte Crosby

Uh-oh...

Ex On The Beach and Just Tattoo Of Us Star Stephen Bear came under fire recently after his ex-girlfriend Charlotte Crosby accused him of getting intimate with someone just 48 hours after their split.

A fan also replied to Charlotte’s messages, writing: ‘Yeah cause a guarantee he cheated on you last night at faces,’ to which the former Geordie Shore star responded: ‘He did.’

But now Bear has demanded an apology from his ex, claiming that he never cheated as the pair were already over.

‘Just thought I’d get a few things off my chest,’ he began telling his fans on Snapchat. ‘Some key facts before everyone starts speculating about what happened… When you break up with someone, and you’re not with them, you can do what you want, where you want because it’s no one’s business.

‘Everyone’s saying I’ve cheated, I’m the worst person in the world blah blah blah, but the facts are we’re broken up for two days, after that, I can do what I want, I’m single. Some of the comments I’ve been getting, what people have been writing, it’s laughable.’

He continued: ‘Lastly, there’s two sides of every story. If I was together and I done something, granted it’s a liberty. But it’s not the case, you can ask her yourself, it’s not the case. So I think I deserve an apology.’

This came quickly after Charlotte shared more of her thoughts on Twitter: ‘When you try and tell every1 some1 is different and you have there back thru and thru. And they go and prove you wrong [sic]’

However, it looks like the brunette beauty is keen to put the past behind her as she recently wrote: ‘Today is he day of new beginning, Hearts mend, Tears dry, you love again and everything is always ok, you are all my rock [sic]’

That’s more like it, Char! Welcome back.