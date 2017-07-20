What did this tweet mean?!

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear have seemed seriously loved-up ever since they began dating. In fact, the pair – who also host hit TV show Just Tattoo Of Us together – have even publicly confessed that they each believe they have found ‘the one’.

However, Bear seems to have caused quite a bit of confusion with a recent tweet about his girlfriend.

‘Me and @Charlottegshore are over … you heard it here first,’ the controversial star tweeted.

Erm… What?!

But knowing Bear as a bit of a practical joker, fans seemed unsure: ‘I’m calling b***s**t!’ one tweeted, and another agreed: ‘We all know it’s a joke but why even tweet something like this it’s not funny.’

Has he taken things too far this time?

‘You are the biggest wind up merchant bear not a chance have ye split,’ one sceptical follower responded, and one didn’t seem entirely convinced: ‘in two minds about this .. we will see later if this is true or not.’

👫 A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Jul 13, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

However, girlfriend Char came to the rescue and confirmed that Bear was winding up his followers.

Just an hour after the tweet was posted, the former Geordie Shore star claimed it was a ‘July FOOLS’, and then gushed about the holiday the couple were about to embark on.

The obscure tweet comes just three days after the reality star posted an adorable – albeit cringe-worthy – screengrab of how the two first began talking.

‘It all started 5 years ago! 🙈❤️😂 ,’ Charlotte captioned the tweet, ‘if you could only read the rest! 😂 BBM LMAO. Fate. @stephen_bear some things are destined to happen ❤️’ [sic].

The messages began with Bear sending Char his number and asking for recommendations of where to go out in Newcastle, with the Geordie lass responding: ‘al show u the ropes in newcastle :p am in london all the time so you’ll have to return the favour! U got bbm?!’ [sic].

Well, it’s good to know that this crazy couple are still going strong!

But Bear, what on earth was that tweet about?!

By Emily Jefferies