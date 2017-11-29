Stephanie Pratt Heads Out After Her Break-Up From Jonny Mitchell

The Made In Chelsea star had posted a worrying Instagram Story just days before...

Stephanie Pratt stepped out for the first time since her break-up from Love Island‘s Jonny Mitchell last night.

The Made In Chelsea star, 31, looked stunning on the red carpet, wearing a plunging gown from her Goddiva collection, which featured metallic embellishments, long sleeves and a fishtail skirt.

When it came to her beauty look, she’d opted for smoky eyes, pink lips and glamorous Hollywood curls.

It was a far cry from the photo Steph posted to her Instagram Story earlier this week. The snap showed her crying with mascara running down her face, and she’d added the not-so-cryptic caption: ‘Makeup by jm.’

She later uploaded a series of videos explaining the image, saying: ‘Hi strangers, just need to apologise for posting a photo of myself crying, since none of you know what my life is like.

‘None of you know that I’m not speaking to my family. None of you know that I ended up calling the police last night because I was terrified. So f*** all of you.

‘To my wonderful followers that sent me supportive messages, don’t worry, tomorrow morning I’ll be back. I’ll be back strong, career oriented and independent, the Steph that I’ve always been.

‘And for the followers that shamed me and made me feel guilty for what I had done, that’s called bullying and you’re the reason that so many children, high school students and adults are committing suicide. Stop bullying.’

A representative for Jonny, 26, told E! News: ‘Jonny Mitchell and Stephanie Pratt have ended their relationship.

‘Jonny has fond memories of the times they spent together and wishes Stephanie all the best of luck in the future.’

Whatever’s gone on between these two, we’re glad Steph has picked herself back up and returned to the spotlight. Looking fab, lady.