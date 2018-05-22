Stephanie Davis Is Bringing Sinead O’Connor Back To Hollyoaks And Fans Can’t Wait

The TV star announced the news on Instagram...

After some time in reality TV, having taken part in Celebrity Big Brother, it looks like Stephanie Davis is keen to get back to her roots.

The 25-year-old has revealed that she’ll be returning to Hollyoaks as bad girl Sinead O’Connor.

The mum-of-one was famously fired from the show back in 2015 but, after getting her life back on track, Steph has now bagged herself a second chance in soap land.

Sharing an Instagram snap of herself holding a Hollyoaks script, Steph wrote: ‘I’m over the moon to be given this amazing opportunity and so excited to bring feisty Sinead back to Hollyoaks.

‘I can’t wait to see all the cast and crew there, many that I have known for years. I just want to get stuck into learning my first scripts I can’t wait to be on set and hear the first AD shout “rolling up” and be back acting again, which is my passion.’

Fans of the star couldn’t wait to congratulate her, as one wrote on Twitter: ‘Its about time she’s back in HO, she’s got her life back in order. go on lass @Stephdavis77 all the best for the future.’

‘@Stephdavis77 This is bigger and better news than the Royal Wedding! #Hollyoaks having Sinead back in the hood! You’re amazing Steph x [sic]’, said another.

While a third added: ‘It’s well earned, and well deserved. You have done amazing after the 2yrs of hell you’ve had.’

Meanwhile, Hollyoaks boss Bryan Kirkwood has also released a statement revealing that he’s equally as excited for Steph’s comeback.

‘I am delighted that Stephanie is returning,’ he said.

‘She’s a hugely talented actress who has worked hard to overcome some personal issues. We welcome her return to Hollyoaks to reprise her role as Sinead O’Connor, a brilliant and vibrant character who the audience love.

He then added: ‘Sinead will make a return to the Hutchinson’s family in autumn, no doubt bringing drama in tow.’

We’ll have to wait and see what Steph has in store for viewers…