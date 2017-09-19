Did Steph Pratt Just Throw Shade At Camilla Thurlow?

Ooh... What did Cam think about this?

Safe to say we did not expect Made In Chelsea‘s Stephanie Pratt to start dating Love Island‘s Jonny Mitchell… but the pair have seemed SERIOUSLY loved up recently as they’ve jetted off on their adventures around the globe together.

But Steph has caused a bit of controversy recently after posting a selfie of her and Jonny in Bali, with the caption: ‘1 month with this #feminist 🥂😂😍 #london #Croatia #bali#hatersgonnahate✌ @jonny_mitchell1991 [sic]’

This led followers to quickly presume that the caption was a little dig at Jonny’s ex-flame, Camilla Thurlow, who famously had a row with Jonny on Love Island about feminism.

1 month with this #feminist 🥂😂😍 #london #Croatia #bali #hatersgonnahate✌ @jonny_mitchell1991 A post shared by Stephanie Pratt (@officialstephpratt) on Sep 17, 2017 at 5:28am PDT

And boy, people were not happy…

One cruel troll commented: ‘You have always been “that desperate girl” who goes for sloppy seconds and men like him. Why would u go there knowing what a slime ball he is? Why dig out @camillathurlow #fail#embarrassing #growup [sic]’

Another wrote: ‘Wish you all the best and hope it works out but don’t be so quick to judge camilla. After all, you’ve been with him a month. You cannot know anyone in a month.’

‘This post seems to be totally looking for conflict with the “feminist” dig,’ one criticised. ‘If you’re so happy why would you even think to do that?’

Another asked: ‘Why do you have to dig at @camillathurlow? I used to like you Steph but that’s just cruel. Camilla is x100 the person you are as she doesn’t need to make sly digs on social media. What has she personally done to you?’

Pretty harsh…

So it’s not really a surprise that Jonny took to Instagram to stand up for his girlfriend and hit back at the haters.

Alongside a cosy snap of him and Steph, Jonny wrote a lengthy post: ‘I really can’t wait to prove everyone wrong..’ he began.

‘This girl is one of the kindest, sweetest, most genuine people I’ve ever met and it sucks that she’s having to take s**t off some people because of dating me, down to some disillusioned idiots that think they know me because of watching 10 minutes a day of me on a highly edited TV show for 5 weeks.’

He continued: ‘It’s all never really bothered me, and I found it all pretty funny in general because I’ve always thought that anyone dumb enough to believe everything they see on reality tv, doesn’t have an opinion worth worrying about, but when it starts to affect other people I care about then it’s obvious that it’s gone too far.’

The Love Island star concluded: ‘So, my point being.. If you’re really the kind of person who has to hate on a stranger, then it’s your own life you should be worrying about. not mine. Rant over. Ciao 👋🏼’

Let’s hope these two can make things work despite all the drama…