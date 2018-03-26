Why Statues Of Men Have Appeared On The Top Of This Morning’s Studio Building

84 human-sized sculptures have been unveiled, each representing a real-life suicide story...

If you tuned in for ITV’s This Morning or happened to be walking through London’s Southbank on Monday, you might have noticed a change to the skyline.

Making an important and powerful statement, 84 life-size human statues have been erected on top of the ITV building, shedding light on the shocking statistics that surround male suicide.

As part of a new campaign with prevention charity CALM, the move hopes to draw attention to the fact that, tragically, 84 men in the UK take their own lives each week. That’s one every two hours, according to the Campaign Against Living Miserably website.

With three in four suicides being male, it continues to be the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45.

Filming a segment of This Morning alongside the sculptures, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield introduced viewers to the project.

‘Here at This Morning we never shy away from the stories that can be difficult to talk about,’ Phillip explained. ‘And without doubt, one of the most heartbreaking is losing a loved one to suicide.’

Holly continued: ‘That is why today we are unveiling 84 life-size sculptures – each representing a real man who has taken his own life, in the hope that it will stop people in their tracks, make them pay attention and get them talking.’

The campaign, named Project 84, also aims to pressure the government into improving suicide prevention and the support that is available for the bereaved. A petition has also been launched, which already has over 24,000 signatures.

CALM offer support and advice to men who are feeling down or find themselves in crisis. They also work hard to eliminate the stigma and challenge stereotypes that might prevent a man from seeking the help or support they need.