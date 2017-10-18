We can't wait for the return of our fave show...

Although we’re devastated that summer is over, it means the return ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The upcoming seventeenth series is believed to start in November as usual, and here are some of the rumoured celebs tipped to be entering the jungle…

1. Calum Best

Following his recent success on Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother and E4’s Celebs Go Dating, could football legend George Best’s son Calum be ready for those dreaded bucktucker trials?!

2. Charlotte Crosby

Rumours have been going wild over the last couple of years that Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby is keen to enter the jungle, but unfortunately Char has explained that she is not allowed to participate in the show due to her victory in Celebrity Big Brother. Noo.

3. Danny Dyer

The bookmakers have reportedly slashed odds of the Eastenders actor to feature in the I’m A Celeb line-up. Interesting…

4. Rebekah Vardy

Wife of footballer Jamie Vardy, Becky was rumoured to be joining the show last year but had to put her plans on hold when she fell pregnant. However, reports suggest she may be back in this year’s star-studded line-up…

5. Mike Thalassitis

Oh, Muggy Mike, how we’ve missed you… The Love Island bad-boy is allegedly ‘in talks’ with I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! producers.

6. Spencer Matthews

Having briefly participated in the 2015 series before having to withdraw due to medical reasons, the Made In Chelsea star has always maintained he’d like another stint in the jungle. Could this year be the right time?

7. Craig Charles

Another celeb who unfortunately had to drop out of a previous series – in Craig’s case due to a family bereavement – the Coronation Street actor and Radio DJ told Radio Times: ‘I’ve just been asked if I’ll go back in the Jungle again. Because that was cut short…and never say never, you know?’

He won't be able to call for a cab out of there. It's Corrie star Craig Charles. #imaceleb A post shared by I'm A Celebrity… (@itvimacelebrity) on Nov 11, 2014 at 7:45am PST

8. Danielle Armstrong

A source revealed to The Sun that Dani was ‘perfect’ for the show after quitting The Only Way Is Essex last year.

9. Ryan Thomas

Ryan’s brother Adam had major success on the show last year when he came third, and now bosses are reportedly keen to sign Ryan up for the jungle. And with the actor having recently announced his new role in Aussie soap Neighbours, could he be making his move down under sooner than expected?

10. Ed Balls

After the politician and Strictly Come Dancing legend paused before giving his answer about a potential stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle on Loose Women – did he accidentally drop a massive hint?

Will Ed Balls be strutting his stuff into next week? A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) on Nov 26, 2016 at 11:48am PST

11. Ben Cohen

A source told The Sun that rugby player Ben Cohen’s name was ‘straight on the list for this year. He is popular with viewers, as his Strictly stint showed, and appeals to sports fans.’

Gym done 💪🏻 A post shared by Ben Cohen (@bencohenstandup) on Oct 4, 2017 at 3:11am PDT

12. Jonny Mitchell

Another controversial Love Island character, Jonny is allegedly in talks to join the line-up after his arguable antics on the ITV2 show impressed bosses.

What do we think, guys? It looks pretty exciting…

