The Starbucks Secret Festive Menu Is A Sugar Addict’s DREAM

When a flat white just won't cut it...

Secret menus are having a bit of a moment right now. First, we had McDonald’s glorious McGangbang, then Burger King reportedly got in on the action with its own line of pimped-up burgers. However, the latest secret menu discovery is a whole lot sweeter…

That’s right, coffee haunt Starbucks has come up with its very own secret menu, and all the tasty treats on offer are pegged on all things festive. What makes them secret is the fact that they WON’T be appearing on the itemised boards inside the cafes – you’ll have to ask for them specifically when you reach the till. *How mysterious*

So, in the name of spreading the sugary love, here are the new Starbucks offerings you should ask for on your next coffee jaunt – we don’t know about you, but we’ll be living on them right through to January.

A word of caution – because the menu is such a secret, your barista may not know all of the ingredients that go into your cinnamon toast crunch, so you might want to take a note of the recipes before your next visit, incase the unthinkable happens.







Christmas Cookie Frappuccino

Sugar Fix Rating: 3.5/5

Add two pumps of peppermint syrup and one pump toffee nut syrup to a regular vanilla frappuccino before topping with caramel drizzle and raw sugar.

Candy Cane Frappuccino

Sugar Fix Rating: 3/5

Order a vanilla frap and add two pumps of peppermint syrup as well as extra cream and a caramel drizzle.

Biscotti Frappuccino

Sugar Fix Rating: 2/5

This one’s pretty self-explanatory – choose your fave frap and ask the barista to throw a biscotti in the blender to boot.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Apple Pie Frappuccino

Sugar Fix Rating: 3/5

Ask your barista to fill half your cup with milk and the other half with apple juice, before adding two pumps of cinnamon AND two pumps of caramel syrups. Just ice and blend.

Cinnamon Crunch Frappuccino

Sugar Fix Rating: 2/5

Take a while mocha and add one pump of cinnamon syrup and one pump of hazelnut syrup, and top with lashings of cinnamon powder.

S’mores Hot Chocolate

Sugar Fix Rating: 5/5

Take a chocolate frap or a hot chocolate and add one pump of cinnamon syrup and one pump of toffee nut syrup to your drink. Blend together and top with as much cream, chocolate sauce, biscuit bits and marshmallows as humanly possible.

Sorry bodycon – it ain’t gonna happen this Crimbo.