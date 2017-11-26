Stan Smith’s trainers for £36 at Office. We’re not joking..

Please form an orderly queue…. (or not)

Stan Smith’s are the go-to amongst the fashion pack because they go with absolutely everything. From maxi to midi skirts, jeans, and wide leg culottes.

If you’re slightly obsessed with trainers like us we’ve found this pair which has been reduced by a massive £38.99. Yep, £38.99. We love this slightly off white pair for a bit more of a retro feel.

Usually priced at £74.99 they’re in Office’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday offering and reduced to £45 but if you enter the code SHINE at the checkout you’ll get an extra 20% meaning they can be yours for only £36.00.