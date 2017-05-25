EastEnders Fans Are Confused By Stacey Slater’s Fashion Choices

Erm. Is that an 800 POUND pair of boots?

EastEnders viewers are a little bamboozled by Stacey Slater’s recent antics.

There are two issues – and one is all about her fashion choices. The character – played by actress Lacey Turner – appeared to be wearing a pair of pretty expensive Louboutins as she enjoyed a date night with husband Martin Fowler this week.

This is despite the fact that she’d earlier been complaining about not being able to pay rent. Hmm.

Tweets included: ‘Martin Fowler must have a side business 4 Stacey to afford Christian Louboutin boots. No market trader has that kind of money #Eastenders,’ and: ‘Funny that Stacey Fowler is wearing Louboutin boots but they’re supposed to be broke as f*** 😂 #EastEnders [sic].’

TBH, this is EastEnders. So we wouldn’t be surprised if there were some dodgy dealings going on somewhere.

Or maybe they just sell flippin’ great fakes on the market stall?! If so, we’re heading to Walford stat.

But this wasn’t the only complaint fans had to make. Others couldn’t help noticing that Stacey seemed a little worse for wear, while supposedly pregnant with her third child.

One Tweet read: ‘Is Stacey still pregnant ? Can’t tell whether she’s drunk or just overly happy 😂 #EastEnders,’ while another said: ‘Was Stacey drunk then? I thought she was pregnant #eastenders [sic].’

Again, this is EastEnders, so it’s unlikely she was actually happy. But we suppose stranger things have happened.

Stacey is already mum to daughter Lily and a son named Arthur. This child will be her first with Martin, as Ryan Malloy fathered Lily and Martin’s BFF Kush Kazemi is dad to Arthur.

Never a dull moment on Albert Square, eh? Oh, and we LOVE those Loubs, gal.