SAY YOU'LL BE THERE

We all want an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, right?

Well, apparently five special ladies have already been given their official invitation – and we can hardly contain our excitement.

Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown are said to have been added to the guest list. Yup, THE SPICE GIRLS.

Mel B was the one to share the news, opening up a during a TV appearance on Tuesday’s The Real.

There’s also been some speculation about whether or not the ’90s pop band will be bringing their microphones along for a special performance, but Scary Spice remained coy.

She dodged: ‘I need to go, I’m going to get fired…’

Naturally, the internet reacted accordingly.

After many rumours surrounding a reunion, VB confirmed that something was in the works by posting a very telling photo to Instagram.

The group said in a statement: ‘We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.’

All that’s left is to hope that there’ll be some footage from Heghan’s wedding reception…