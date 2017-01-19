How Spencer Pratt Became The Unlikely Star Of Last Night’s CBB

During Kim Woodburn's epic showdown on last night's Celebrity Big Brother, why were viewers more interested in tweeting about Spencer's reaction...?

Okay, so it wouldn’t be Celebrity Big Brother without an argument or two. But Kim Woodburn’s recent antics have really taken the biscuit.

The How Clean Is Your House star has rocked the house ever since she joined the show last week. And last night, her very vocal opinions led her to be forcibly removed from the house by security after a huge bust-up with Nicola McLean and Jamie O’Hara.

And after spouting out what might be some of the worst insults we’ve ever seen on CBB, it’s no wonder Kim’s behaviour totally broke Twitter last night.

Reacting to Kim’s awful language, TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou tweeted: ‘OMG IM GOBSMACKED BY KIM .. 😱😱😱😱😱 she’s so nasty #CBB’.

‘OMFG #CBB Kim 😂😂😂😂😂’, The Apprentice star Luisa Zissman then posted.

‘Feel like I need therapy after that episode 😰🙈 #CBB’, Love Island star Kady McDermott then followed up with.

However, others had a different theory about the 74-year-old, with Love Island’s Olivia Buckland tweeting to suggest Kim might be putting the whole thing on.

‘Oi nah Kim knows how to work for her fee 👀👀👀👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 that’s it. She’s fine. She playin #cbb’, Olivia tweeted.

But it wasn’t just Kim’s behaviour that was the talk of social media last night, oh no…

Hilariously, Spencer Pratt also became the subject of much discussion for his amazing reaction to Kim’s epic showdown.

‘I’m sorry but the best bit about this argument is @spencerpratt’s reaction 😂. #cbb @bbuk #speidi @heidimontag @NicolaMcLean’, tweeted one viewer.

‘I wish someone looked at me the way Spencer looks at drama kicking off. #cbb’, said another with a shot of Spencer’s huge grin.

LOL. Oh, we can’t wait to see what happens tonight…